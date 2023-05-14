How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will square off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park in the final of a three-game series, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 51 total home runs.
- Boston's .450 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.269).
- Boston has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (225 total runs).
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .340.
- The Red Sox strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- Boston has a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.343).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corey Kluber gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.29 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 34 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, May 6, the righty threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Kluber heads into this game with one quality start under his belt this year.
- Kluber will try to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.
Red Sox Schedule
|5/7/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Taijuan Walker
|5/9/2023
|Braves
|L 9-3
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Charlie Morton
|5/10/2023
|Braves
|W 5-2
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Dylan Lee
|5/12/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-6
|Home
|James Paxton
|Adam Wainwright
|5/13/2023
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Steven Matz
|5/14/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Miles Mikolas
|5/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|George Kirby
|5/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Luis Castillo
|5/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Marco Gonzales
|5/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Blake Snell
|5/20/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Joe Musgrove
