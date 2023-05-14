Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will square off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park in the final of a three-game series, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 51 total home runs.

Boston's .450 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.269).

Boston has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (225 total runs).

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .340.

The Red Sox strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.343).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Corey Kluber gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.29 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 34 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, May 6, the righty threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Kluber heads into this game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Kluber will try to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker 5/9/2023 Braves L 9-3 Away Nick Pivetta Charlie Morton 5/10/2023 Braves W 5-2 Away Brayan Bello Dylan Lee 5/12/2023 Cardinals L 8-6 Home James Paxton Adam Wainwright 5/13/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Chris Sale Steven Matz 5/14/2023 Cardinals - Home Corey Kluber Miles Mikolas 5/15/2023 Mariners - Home Tanner Houck George Kirby 5/16/2023 Mariners - Home Nick Pivetta Luis Castillo 5/17/2023 Mariners - Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales 5/19/2023 Padres - Away James Paxton Blake Snell 5/20/2023 Padres - Away Chris Sale Joe Musgrove

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.