The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place on Sunday, May 14, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are on top 3-2 in the series.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/12/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 4-3 VEG 5/10/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-1 EDM 5/8/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 5-1 VEG 5/6/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 5-1 EDM 5/3/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 6-4 VEG

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.

The Oilers lead the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Oilers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 39 goals during that stretch.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8% Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9% Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3% Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50% Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is 11th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' 267 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players