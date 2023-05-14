Marcus Smart and his Boston Celtics teammates take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, a 95-86 win against the 76ers, Smart put up 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Smart, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 11.5 17.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.8 Assists 5.5 6.3 4.9 PRA 23.5 20.9 26.1 PR 17.5 14.6 21.2 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Marcus Smart's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Marcus Smart has made 4.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.2% of his team's total makes.

Smart is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Smart's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Allowing 110.9 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the league defensively.

The 76ers are the second-ranked team in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 24.2 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the league.

Marcus Smart vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/11/2023 42 22 7 7 3 0 2 5/9/2023 34 14 3 4 2 0 0 5/7/2023 42 21 3 7 4 0 0 5/5/2023 34 15 3 4 3 0 3 5/3/2023 27 15 5 2 1 1 0 5/1/2023 35 12 3 7 0 0 0 4/4/2023 30 17 4 4 2 0 1 2/25/2023 26 10 2 3 2 0 1 10/18/2022 36 14 3 7 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Smart or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.