Jaylen Brown and his Boston Celtics teammates face the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Brown, in his last game (May 11 win against the 76ers) produced 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.

In this piece we'll break down Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 26.6 24.8 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 4.8 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.7 PRA 33.5 37 33.3 PR 29.5 33.5 29.6 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaylen Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the 76ers

Brown is responsible for attempting 19.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.6 per game.

He's taken 7.3 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the league, conceding 110.9 points per game.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 24.2 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are fifth in the NBA, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/11/2023 39 17 6 4 1 0 0 5/9/2023 34 24 6 2 3 0 0 5/7/2023 44 23 3 5 3 0 0 5/5/2023 34 23 7 5 0 1 1 5/3/2023 30 25 3 4 3 0 2 5/1/2023 42 23 6 4 3 0 1 2/25/2023 37 26 4 3 2 0 3 2/8/2023 18 4 2 3 0 0 0 10/18/2022 39 35 3 2 4 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.