Derrick White and the rest of the Boston Celtics take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 3:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 95-86 win against the 76ers, White tallied nine points.

With prop bets in place for White, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 12.4 11.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.6 2.9 Assists -- 3.9 1.9 PRA -- 19.9 16.2 PR 10.5 16 14.3 3PM 1.5 1.8 2



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Derrick White has made 4.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

White's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the 76ers have given up 110.9 points per contest, which is third-best in the league.

On the glass, the 76ers have conceded 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the league.

The 76ers give up 24.2 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/11/2023 19 9 2 1 3 1 1 5/9/2023 34 7 5 0 0 0 0 5/7/2023 31 12 2 0 2 1 0 5/5/2023 32 13 6 2 2 0 0 5/3/2023 30 15 1 1 3 0 0 5/1/2023 27 4 2 3 0 0 1 4/4/2023 40 26 7 4 4 2 0 2/25/2023 25 18 1 2 2 1 0 2/8/2023 38 19 6 3 3 2 0 10/18/2022 24 2 3 4 0 0 1

