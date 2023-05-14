Jayson Tatum is one of the players to watch on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (57-25) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at TD Garden.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ABC.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, May 14

Sunday, May 14 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

On Thursday, the Celtics defeated the 76ers 95-86, led by Marcus Smart with 22 points. Embiid was the high scorer for the losing side with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marcus Smart 22 7 7 2 0 3 Jayson Tatum 19 9 6 2 2 4 Jaylen Brown 17 6 4 0 0 1

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is tops on the Celtics with 30.1 points per game (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also putting up 4.6 assists.

Jaylen Brown posts 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White posts 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in league) with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Smart is tops on the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 26.1 10.4 5.4 1.1 1.5 2.8 Jaylen Brown 24.8 4.8 3.7 0.7 0.2 2.6 Marcus Smart 17.4 3.8 4.9 0.9 0.1 2.4 Al Horford 6.6 7.6 3.3 1.3 2 1.4 Malcolm Brogdon 16.2 3.9 3.5 0.1 0.1 2.7

