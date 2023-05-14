Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the 76ers - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7
Jayson Tatum is one of the players to watch on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (57-25) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at TD Garden.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ABC.
How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 14
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics' Last Game
On Thursday, the Celtics defeated the 76ers 95-86, led by Marcus Smart with 22 points. Embiid was the high scorer for the losing side with 26 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Marcus Smart
|22
|7
|7
|2
|0
|3
|Jayson Tatum
|19
|9
|6
|2
|2
|4
|Jaylen Brown
|17
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum is tops on the Celtics with 30.1 points per game (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also putting up 4.6 assists.
- Jaylen Brown posts 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Derrick White posts 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in league) with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Smart is tops on the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|26.1
|10.4
|5.4
|1.1
|1.5
|2.8
|Jaylen Brown
|24.8
|4.8
|3.7
|0.7
|0.2
|2.6
|Marcus Smart
|17.4
|3.8
|4.9
|0.9
|0.1
|2.4
|Al Horford
|6.6
|7.6
|3.3
|1.3
|2
|1.4
|Malcolm Brogdon
|16.2
|3.9
|3.5
|0.1
|0.1
|2.7
