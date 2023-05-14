The Boston Celtics are 6.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3. The matchup has an over/under of 200.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -6.5 200.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 77 games this season, Boston and its opponents have scored more than 200.5 total points.

The average point total in Boston's matchups this year is 229.4, 28.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 29-13, a 69% win rate, when it's favored by -275 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 200.5 % of Games Over 200.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 77 93.9% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8 76ers 74 90.2% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.

Eight of Celtics' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 23 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 22 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

Boston has a 39-21 record against the spread and a 48-12 record overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 19-24 43-39 76ers 48-34 3-0 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 39-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-13 48-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 43-7 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 35-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 41-18 41-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 43-16

