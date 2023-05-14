How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
In Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will face the Philadelphia 76ers.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ABC
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the 76ers allow to opponents.
- Boston has a 38-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
- The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.
- Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Celtics are posting 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are on the road (115.4).
- Boston is allowing 110.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (112.4).
- The Celtics are sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in away games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
Celtics Injuries
