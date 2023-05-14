Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers are 6.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 111
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (201)
- The 76ers' .585 ATS win percentage (48-34-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .537 mark (44-35-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 44.2% of the time. That's less often than Philadelphia covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (100%).
- Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better tally than the 76ers have recorded (13-13) as moneyline underdogs.
Celtics Performance Insights
- In terms of points, Boston is playing well both offensively and defensively, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).
- So far this season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, putting up 26.7 per game.
- The Celtics are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown.
- Of the shots attempted by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been threes (38%).
