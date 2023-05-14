The Philadelphia 76ers are 6.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 111

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 6.5)

76ers (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Over (201)



The 76ers' .585 ATS win percentage (48-34-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .537 mark (44-35-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 44.2% of the time. That's less often than Philadelphia covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (100%).

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better tally than the 76ers have recorded (13-13) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics Performance Insights

In terms of points, Boston is playing well both offensively and defensively, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).

So far this season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, putting up 26.7 per game.

The Celtics are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been threes (38%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.