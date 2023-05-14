Al Horford and his Boston Celtics teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 95-86 win over the 76ers (his previous action) Horford produced two points and 11 rebounds.

In this article we will look at Horford's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.8 6.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 7.6 Assists 2.5 3 3.3 PRA -- 19 17.5 PR 14.5 16 14.2 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.4



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the 76ers

Horford is responsible for attempting 6.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.

He's knocked down 2.3 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The 76ers allow 110.9 points per game, third-ranked in the league.

The 76ers give up 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.2 assists per game.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Al Horford vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/11/2023 39 2 11 1 0 1 1 5/9/2023 25 0 5 4 0 1 2 5/7/2023 38 10 7 4 2 5 2 5/5/2023 31 17 7 2 5 0 2 5/3/2023 24 5 7 2 1 2 1 5/1/2023 30 11 6 3 1 3 0 4/4/2023 35 11 8 6 3 0 0 2/25/2023 32 15 4 2 5 0 1 10/18/2022 23 6 5 1 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.