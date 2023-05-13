Saturday's game features the Boston Red Sox (22-17) and the St. Louis Cardinals (14-25) clashing at Fenway Park (on May 13) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Red Sox.

The probable pitchers are Chris Sale (3-2) for the Red Sox and Steven Matz (0-4) for the Cardinals.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Red Sox have won nine, or 60%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Boston has won four of its seven games when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored 222 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule