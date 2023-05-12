Twins vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 12
The Minnesota Twins (21-17) and Chicago Cubs (18-19) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET. The Twins are coming off a series victory over the Padres, and the Cubs a series loss to the Cardinals.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound, while Drew Smyly (3-1) will take the ball for the Cubs.
Twins vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.35 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (3-1, 3.05 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray
- The Twins' Gray (4-0) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 1.35 and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .199 in seven games this season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.
- Gray has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly
- Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.05, with 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
- Smyly enters the outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Smyly enters the game with five outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- The 33-year-old's 3.05 ERA ranks 25th, .991 WHIP ranks 13th, and 8.0 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
