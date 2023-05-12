Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Cardinals on May 12, 2023
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Alex Verdugo, Paul Goldschmidt and others in the Boston Red Sox-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 14 walks and 18 RBI (45 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a .308/.380/.500 slash line on the season.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 9
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 36 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.
- He has a .248/.302/.538 slash line so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Braves
|May. 10
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|at Phillies
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has recorded 45 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .306/.389/.544 slash line on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 7
|4-for-5
|4
|3
|4
|13
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
