Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (22-16) clash with Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (13-25) in the series opener at Fenway Park on Friday, May 12. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Red Sox (-115). The over/under is 11 runs for this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: James Paxton - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 53.5% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time, a game they won.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have come away with four wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a mark of 4-9 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jarren Duran 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+140) Triston Casas 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Justin Turner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (-105)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +2000 - 5th

