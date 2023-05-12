Paul Goldschmidt will lead the St. Louis Cardinals into a matchup with Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are seventh in MLB action with 49 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Boston is fourth in baseball with a .448 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank third in the majors with a .269 batting average.

Boston is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.7 runs per game (216 total).

The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .340 on-base percentage.

Red Sox batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in the majors.

Boston's pitching staff is 19th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).

The Red Sox average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.343).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton gets the call to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.

It's the first appearance this season for the 34-year-old southpaw, and his first outing in more than a year.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Chris Sale Zack Wheeler 5/6/2023 Phillies W 7-4 Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter 5/7/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker 5/9/2023 Braves L 9-3 Away Nick Pivetta Charlie Morton 5/10/2023 Braves W 5-2 Away Brayan Bello Dylan Lee 5/12/2023 Cardinals - Home James Paxton Adam Wainwright 5/13/2023 Cardinals - Home Chris Sale Steven Matz 5/14/2023 Cardinals - Home Corey Kluber Miles Mikolas 5/15/2023 Mariners - Home Tanner Houck George Kirby 5/16/2023 Mariners - Home Nick Pivetta Luis Castillo 5/17/2023 Mariners - Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.