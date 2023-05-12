How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt will lead the St. Louis Cardinals into a matchup with Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Cardinals Player Props
|Red Sox vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Cardinals Odds
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are seventh in MLB action with 49 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Boston is fourth in baseball with a .448 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox rank third in the majors with a .269 batting average.
- Boston is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.7 runs per game (216 total).
- The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .340 on-base percentage.
- Red Sox batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in the majors.
- Boston's pitching staff is 19th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston has the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- The Red Sox average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.343).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- James Paxton gets the call to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 34-year-old southpaw, and his first outing in more than a year.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Wheeler
|5/6/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-4
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Bailey Falter
|5/7/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Taijuan Walker
|5/9/2023
|Braves
|L 9-3
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Charlie Morton
|5/10/2023
|Braves
|W 5-2
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Dylan Lee
|5/12/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Adam Wainwright
|5/13/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Steven Matz
|5/14/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Miles Mikolas
|5/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|George Kirby
|5/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Luis Castillo
|5/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Marco Gonzales
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.