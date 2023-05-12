Friday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (22-16) and St. Louis Cardinals (13-25) going head to head at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on May 12.

The probable starters are James Paxton for the Red Sox and Adam Wainwright for the Cardinals.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 14 games this season and won nine (64.3%) of those contests.

Boston is 9-5 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored 216 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.89).

Red Sox Schedule