Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the ball on Friday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Drew Smyly toeing the rubber for the Cubs, and Sonny Gray getting the call for the Twins.

Keep scrolling to find the probable pitchers for every game on the schedule for May 12.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Reds at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (2-1) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Eury Perez (0-0) for the game between the teams on Friday.

CIN: Ashcraft MIA: Pérez 7 (37.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.82 ERA - 7.2 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Reds at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -145

-145 CIN Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 7.5 runs

Mariners at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Marco Gonzales (2-0) to the hill as they take on the Tigers, who will give the start to Matthew Boyd (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

SEA: Gonzales DET: Boyd 6 (30.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (30.2 IP) 4.70 ERA 5.28 6.7 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Tigers

SEA Odds to Win: -120

-120 DET Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Mets at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Tylor Megill (3-2) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will give the start to MacKenzie Gore (3-2) when the clubs face off Friday.

NYM: Megill WSH: Gore 7 (35.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (37 IP) 4.33 ERA 3.65 6.9 K/9 11.7

Vegas Odds for Mets at Nationals

NYM Odds to Win: -120

-120 WSH Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Pirates at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (2-3) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish (1-1) for the game between the teams on Friday.

PIT: Oviedo BAL: Bradish 7 (37 IP) Games/IP 5 (19.2 IP) 5.59 ERA 5.95 8.0 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -155

-155 PIT Odds to Win: +130

+130 Total: 9 runs

Rays at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Trevor Kelley (0-1) to the bump as they face the Yankees, who will counter with Gerrit Cole (5-0) for the game between the teams on Friday.

TB: Kelley NYY: Cole 1 (2 IP) Games/IP 8 (51.2 IP) 9.00 ERA 2.09 0.0 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Rays at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -175

-175 TB Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

Braves at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-0) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will counter with Chris Bassitt (4-2) when the clubs meet on Friday.

ATL: Strider TOR: Bassitt 7 (40 IP) Games/IP 7 (40 IP) 2.70 ERA 4.28 15.1 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Braves at Blue Jays

ATL Odds to Win: -160

-160 TOR Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

Angels at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (1-0) to the hill as they face the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Logan Allen (1-1) when the clubs play Friday.

LAA: Anderson CLE: Allen 6 (31.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (16.2 IP) 5.40 ERA 2.70 6.8 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Angels at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -135

-135 LAA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Cardinals at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (0-0) to the bump as they face the Red Sox, who will look to James Paxton (0-0) when the clubs face off Friday.

STL: Wainwright BOS: Paxton 1 (5 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 7.20 ERA - 9.0 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -115

-115 STL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 11 runs

Astros at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (0-0) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Michael Kopech (1-3) for the game between the teams on Friday.

HOU: France CHW: Kopech 1 (5 IP) Games/IP 7 (37.2 IP) 0.00 ERA 5.97 9.0 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Astros at White Sox

HOU Odds to Win: -150

-150 CHW Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Royals at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Josh Taylor (0-0) to the hill as they face the Brewers, who will look to Corbin Burnes (3-2) when the clubs meet Friday.

KC: Taylor MIL: Burnes 9 (11 IP) Games/IP 7 (39.2 IP) 6.55 ERA 3.86 13.1 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Royals at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -250

-250 KC Odds to Win: +190

+190 Total: 8.5 runs

Cubs at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Smyly (3-1) to the hill as they take on the Twins, who will hand the ball to Gray (4-0) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

CHC: Smyly MIN: Gray 7 (38.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (40 IP) 3.05 ERA 1.35 8.0 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -155

-155 CHC Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 7.5 runs

Phillies at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (3-2) to the bump as they play the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (3-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

PHI: Walker COL: Gomber 7 (34.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (33.1 IP) 5.97 ERA 6.75 9.1 K/9 5.9

Rangers at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Martin Perez (4-1) to the bump as they take on the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Ken Waldichuk (1-2) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

TEX: Pérez OAK: Waldichuk 7 (37.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (36 IP) 3.86 ERA 7.25 6.8 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Athletics

TEX Odds to Win: -175

-175 OAK Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

Giants at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send John Brebbia (1-0) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Ryne Nelson (1-2) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

SF: Brebbia ARI: Nelson 16 (13.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (36 IP) 5.93 ERA 6.00 13.8 K/9 5.5

Vegas Odds for Giants at Diamondbacks

SF Odds to Win: -120

-120 ARI Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 10 runs

Padres at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (1-5) to the bump as they face the Dodgers, who will look to Dustin May (4-1) when the teams face off on Friday.

SD: Snell LAD: May 7 (35 IP) Games/IP 7 (40.1 IP) 5.14 ERA 2.68 10.0 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Padres at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -135

-135 SD Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

