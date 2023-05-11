Marcus Smart be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM on Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 115-103 loss against the 76ers, Smart put up 14 points and four assists.

We're going to look at Smart's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.5 16.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.6 Assists 4.5 6.3 4.8 PRA 21.5 20.9 25 PR 16.5 14.6 20.2 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.3



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Marcus Smart has made 4.1 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 7.2% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 8.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 110.9 points per contest, which is third-best in the NBA.

The 76ers are the second-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 24.2 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Marcus Smart vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 34 14 3 4 2 0 0 5/7/2023 42 21 3 7 4 0 0 5/5/2023 34 15 3 4 3 0 3 5/3/2023 27 15 5 2 1 1 0 5/1/2023 35 12 3 7 0 0 0 4/4/2023 30 17 4 4 2 0 1 2/25/2023 26 10 2 3 2 0 1 10/18/2022 36 14 3 7 1 0 1

