Jayson Tatum NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 11
Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 7:30 PM ET.
Below we will look at Tatum's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|29.5
|30.1
|27.1
|Rebounds
|10.5
|8.8
|10.5
|Assists
|4.5
|4.6
|5.4
|PRA
|44.5
|43.5
|43
|PR
|39.5
|38.9
|37.6
|3PM
|2.5
|3.2
|2.9
Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers
- This season, he's put up 21.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 21.1 per contest.
- He's attempted 9.3 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the 76ers have conceded 110.9 points per contest, which is third-best in the league.
- Conceding 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked team in the league.
- The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.2 assists per contest.
- The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/9/2023
|40
|36
|10
|5
|3
|0
|2
|5/7/2023
|47
|24
|18
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5/5/2023
|43
|27
|10
|5
|3
|1
|2
|5/3/2023
|19
|7
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|44
|39
|11
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4/4/2023
|38
|19
|6
|6
|2
|0
|3
|2/25/2023
|36
|18
|13
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2/8/2023
|37
|12
|8
|9
|1
|1
|1
|10/18/2022
|39
|35
|12
|4
|2
|1
|1
