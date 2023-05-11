Jaylen Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 11
The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article, we break down Brown's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|24.5
|26.6
|24.9
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.9
|4.5
|Assists
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|PRA
|34.5
|37
|32.9
|PR
|30.5
|33.5
|29.4
|3PM
|2.5
|2.4
|2.7
Looking to bet on one or more of Jaylen Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
|Celtics vs 76ers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs 76ers Prediction
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the 76ers
- This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.6 per contest.
- He's made 2.4 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.
- The 76ers concede 110.9 points per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.
- The 76ers concede 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.
- In terms of assists, the 76ers have given up 24.2 per contest, sixth in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are ranked fifth in the league, allowing 11.6 makes per game.
Jaylen Brown vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/9/2023
|34
|24
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|5/7/2023
|44
|23
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|5/5/2023
|34
|23
|7
|5
|0
|1
|1
|5/3/2023
|30
|25
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|5/1/2023
|42
|23
|6
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2/25/2023
|37
|26
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2/8/2023
|18
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|10/18/2022
|39
|35
|3
|2
|4
|1
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.