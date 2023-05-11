The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brown, in his previous game (May 9 loss against the 76ers) put up 24 points and six rebounds.

In this article, we break down Brown's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.6 24.9 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 4.5 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.5 PRA 34.5 37 32.9 PR 30.5 33.5 29.4 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.7



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.6 per contest.

He's made 2.4 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The 76ers concede 110.9 points per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

The 76ers concede 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have given up 24.2 per contest, sixth in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are ranked fifth in the league, allowing 11.6 makes per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 34 24 6 2 3 0 0 5/7/2023 44 23 3 5 3 0 0 5/5/2023 34 23 7 5 0 1 1 5/3/2023 30 25 3 4 3 0 2 5/1/2023 42 23 6 4 3 0 1 2/25/2023 37 26 4 3 2 0 3 2/8/2023 18 4 2 3 0 0 0 10/18/2022 39 35 3 2 4 1 2

