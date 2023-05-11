Derrick White and the rest of the Boston Celtics take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 115-103 loss versus the 76ers, White tallied seven points.

We're going to examine White's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.4 13.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.4 Assists 2.5 3.9 2 PRA -- 19.9 18.5 PR 14.5 16 16.5 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Derrick White's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the 76ers

White has taken 9.2 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 10.4% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

White is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

White's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 110.9 points per game.

The 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have conceded 24.2 per game, sixth in the NBA.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 34 7 5 0 0 0 0 5/7/2023 31 12 2 0 2 1 0 5/5/2023 32 13 6 2 2 0 0 5/3/2023 30 15 1 1 3 0 0 5/1/2023 27 4 2 3 0 0 1 4/4/2023 40 26 7 4 4 2 0 2/25/2023 25 18 1 2 2 1 0 2/8/2023 38 19 6 3 3 2 0 10/18/2022 24 2 3 4 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add White or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.