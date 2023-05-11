Derrick White NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 11
Derrick White and the rest of the Boston Celtics take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 7:30 PM ET.
We're going to examine White's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.
Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|12.4
|13.1
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.6
|3.4
|Assists
|2.5
|3.9
|2
|PRA
|--
|19.9
|18.5
|PR
|14.5
|16
|16.5
|3PM
|1.5
|1.8
|1.9
Derrick White Insights vs. the 76ers
- White has taken 9.2 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 10.4% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.
- White is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- White's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.
- The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 110.9 points per game.
- The 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the 76ers have conceded 24.2 per game, sixth in the NBA.
- The 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
Derrick White vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/9/2023
|34
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5/7/2023
|31
|12
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5/5/2023
|32
|13
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5/3/2023
|30
|15
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|5/1/2023
|27
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4/4/2023
|40
|26
|7
|4
|4
|2
|0
|2/25/2023
|25
|18
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2/8/2023
|38
|19
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|10/18/2022
|24
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
