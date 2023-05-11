In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers square off.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Celtics.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.

Boston has a 38-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.

The Celtics put up seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers allow (110.9).

When Boston puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Celtics are averaging 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are away from home (115.4).

In 2022-23, Boston is ceding 110.5 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 112.4.

In terms of three-pointers, the Celtics have performed better at home this year, averaging 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Celtics Injuries