In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will be seeking a win against Philadelphia 76ers.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.

The 76ers outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (posting 115.2 points per game, 14th in league, and allowing 110.9 per contest, third in NBA) and have a +354 scoring differential.

These teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 20.6 more than this game's total.

These teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 9.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Philadelphia has put together a 48-34-0 ATS record so far this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 29.5 -110 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -125 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -110 14.9 Marcus Smart 13.5 -105 11.5 Derrick White 11.5 -110 12.4

