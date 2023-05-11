Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The 76ers lead the series 3-2.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 114 - Celtics 113
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (212.5)
- The 76ers (48-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% more often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this year.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Philadelphia is 10-9 against the spread compared to the 33-32-2 ATS record Boston puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Boston does it in fewer games (52.4% of the time) than Philadelphia (53.7%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, while the 76ers are 13-13 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics Performance Insights
- In terms of points, Boston is playing well both offensively and defensively, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).
- The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per game.
- The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by sinking 16 three-pointers per contest (second-best).
- So far this year, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's buckets. It has shot 48% from three-point land (38% of the team's baskets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.