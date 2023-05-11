The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The 76ers lead the series 3-2.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Celtics 113

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)

76ers (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Over (212.5)



The 76ers (48-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% more often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Philadelphia is 10-9 against the spread compared to the 33-32-2 ATS record Boston puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Boston does it in fewer games (52.4% of the time) than Philadelphia (53.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, while the 76ers are 13-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

In terms of points, Boston is playing well both offensively and defensively, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per game.

The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by sinking 16 three-pointers per contest (second-best).

So far this year, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's buckets. It has shot 48% from three-point land (38% of the team's baskets).

