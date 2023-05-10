Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves will take the field at Truist Park against the Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo on Wednesday.

Red Sox vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 48 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Boston ranks third in the majors with a .450 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .270 team batting average.

Boston has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 211.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .340 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Boston strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Boston has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.97) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.353 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (1-1) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bello has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Blue Jays W 11-5 Home Brayan Bello Kevin Gausman 5/5/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Chris Sale Zack Wheeler 5/6/2023 Phillies W 7-4 Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter 5/7/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker 5/9/2023 Braves L 9-3 Away Nick Pivetta Charlie Morton 5/10/2023 Braves - Away Brayan Bello Dylan Lee 5/12/2023 Cardinals - Home James Paxton Adam Wainwright 5/13/2023 Cardinals - Home Chris Sale Steven Matz 5/14/2023 Cardinals - Home Corey Kluber Miles Mikolas 5/15/2023 Mariners - Home Tanner Houck George Kirby 5/16/2023 Mariners - Home Brayan Bello Luis Castillo

