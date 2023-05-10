How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves will take the field at Truist Park against the Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo on Wednesday.
Red Sox vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 48 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- Boston ranks third in the majors with a .450 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .270 team batting average.
- Boston has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 211.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .340 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.
- Boston strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.
- Boston has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.97) in the majors this season.
- Red Sox pitchers have a 1.353 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brayan Bello (1-1) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Bello has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-5
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Kevin Gausman
|5/5/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Wheeler
|5/6/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-4
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Bailey Falter
|5/7/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Taijuan Walker
|5/9/2023
|Braves
|L 9-3
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Charlie Morton
|5/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Dylan Lee
|5/12/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Adam Wainwright
|5/13/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Steven Matz
|5/14/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Miles Mikolas
|5/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|George Kirby
|5/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Luis Castillo
