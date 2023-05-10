Red Sox vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (25-11) taking on the Boston Red Sox (21-16) at 7:20 PM ET (on May 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 victory for the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Dylan Lee (1-0) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (1-1) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Red Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 6-2.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The last 10 Red Sox games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (50%) in those games.
- This year, Boston has won two of five games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Boston is No. 3 in MLB, scoring 5.7 runs per game (211 total runs).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.97 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 4
|Blue Jays
|W 11-5
|Brayan Bello vs Kevin Gausman
|May 5
|@ Phillies
|W 5-3
|Chris Sale vs Zack Wheeler
|May 6
|@ Phillies
|W 7-4
|Corey Kluber vs Bailey Falter
|May 7
|@ Phillies
|L 6-1
|Tanner Houck vs Taijuan Walker
|May 9
|@ Braves
|L 9-3
|Nick Pivetta vs Charlie Morton
|May 10
|@ Braves
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Dylan Lee
|May 12
|Cardinals
|-
|James Paxton vs Adam Wainwright
|May 13
|Cardinals
|-
|Chris Sale vs Steven Matz
|May 14
|Cardinals
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Miles Mikolas
|May 15
|Mariners
|-
|Tanner Houck vs George Kirby
|May 16
|Mariners
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Luis Castillo
