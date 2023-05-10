Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Justin Turner (.275 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Lee. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Braves.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Lee
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Braves Player Props
|Red Sox vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Braves Odds
|Red Sox vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Braves
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .273 with eight doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (32.4%).
- In 8.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.7% of his games this season, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1%.
- He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|16 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (41.2%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.48).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 30 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Lee starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The 28-year-old southpaw has 17 appearances in relief this season.
- In his 17 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .211 against him. He has a 2.81 ERA and averages 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.