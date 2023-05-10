On Wednesday, Justin Turner (.275 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Lee. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Braves.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Dylan Lee
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner is batting .273 with eight doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • Turner has gotten a hit in 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (32.4%).
  • In 8.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.7% of his games this season, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1%.
  • He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.8%.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 17
16 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (41.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.48).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 30 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Lee starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
  • The 28-year-old southpaw has 17 appearances in relief this season.
  • In his 17 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .211 against him. He has a 2.81 ERA and averages 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
