The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Dylan Lee and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Dylan Lee

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .360 with 11 doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 76.2% of his 21 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year (38.1%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 38.1% of his games this year (eight of 21), he has scored, and in three of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 10 (90.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings