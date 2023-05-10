Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Alex Verdugo (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Lee. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Braves.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Dylan Lee
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .514.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 28 of 36 games this year (77.8%), including 14 multi-hit games (38.9%).
- He has homered in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in 13 games this season (36.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (63.9%), including five games with multiple runs (13.9%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|16 (84.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|13 (68.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (58.8%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Braves' 3.48 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.8 per game).
- Lee will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old lefty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 17 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .211 against him this season. He has a 2.81 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings over his 17 appearances.
