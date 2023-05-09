Two of the league's most consistent hitters go head-to-head when the Atlanta Braves (24-11) and Boston Red Sox (21-15) play at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday, at Truist Park. Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .338 batting average (fourth in league) for the Braves, and Masataka Yoshida ranks ninth at .321.

The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (3-3) against the Red Sox and Nick Pivetta (2-2).

Red Sox vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (3-3, 3.37 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (2-2, 4.99 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

The Red Sox are sending Pivetta (2-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 30-year-old has put together a 4.99 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings over six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.

Pivetta is trying to record his second quality start of the year.

Pivetta will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging five frames per outing.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (3-3) will take the mound for the Braves, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, May 1, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets.

The 39-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 3.37, a 2.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.442.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Morton has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

