Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will meet Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 47 home runs.

Fueled by 129 extra-base hits, Boston ranks third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .271 team batting average.

Boston has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 208.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .341.

The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Boston has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.84 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.333 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Nick Pivetta (2-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Pivetta has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Blue Jays W 8-3 Home Nick Pivetta Alek Manoah 5/4/2023 Blue Jays W 11-5 Home Brayan Bello Kevin Gausman 5/5/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Chris Sale Zack Wheeler 5/6/2023 Phillies W 7-4 Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter 5/7/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker 5/9/2023 Braves - Away Nick Pivetta Charlie Morton 5/10/2023 Braves - Away Brayan Bello Max Fried 5/12/2023 Cardinals - Home Chris Sale Adam Wainwright 5/13/2023 Cardinals - Home Corey Kluber Steven Matz 5/14/2023 Cardinals - Home Tanner Houck Miles Mikolas 5/15/2023 Mariners - Home Nick Pivetta George Kirby

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.