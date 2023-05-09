Marcus Smart NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 9
Marcus Smart be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM on Tuesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article we will break down Smart's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.
Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|11.5
|16.3
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.1
|4.0
|Assists
|4.5
|6.3
|5.1
|PRA
|21.5
|20.9
|25.4
|PR
|16.5
|14.6
|20.3
|3PM
|1.5
|1.9
|2.3
Marcus Smart Insights vs. the 76ers
- Smart has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 8.3% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.
- This season, he's accounted for 8.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Smart's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.
- On defense, the 76ers have given up 110.9 points per game, which is third-best in the league.
- Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the league.
- In terms of assists, the 76ers are sixth in the league, giving up 24.2 per contest.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are fifth in the league, conceding 11.6 makes per contest.
Marcus Smart vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/7/2023
|42
|21
|3
|7
|4
|0
|0
|5/5/2023
|34
|15
|3
|4
|3
|0
|3
|5/3/2023
|27
|15
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|35
|12
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4/4/2023
|30
|17
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2/25/2023
|26
|10
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10/18/2022
|36
|14
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
