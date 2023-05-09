Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the 76ers - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
The Boston Celtics (57-25) play the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum of the Celtics and James Harden of the 76ers are two players to watch in this contest.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 9
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics' Last Game
On Sunday, the 76ers beat the Celtics 116-115 in OT, led by Harden with 42 points. Tatum was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 24 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|24
|18
|6
|1
|4
|1
|Jaylen Brown
|23
|3
|5
|0
|0
|3
|Marcus Smart
|21
|3
|7
|0
|0
|4
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum paces the Celtics with 30.1 points per game (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also posting 4.6 assists.
- Jaylen Brown is posting 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.
- Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Marcus Smart is tops on the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|26
|10.6
|5.1
|0.8
|1.4
|2.9
|Jaylen Brown
|25.4
|5.1
|3.6
|1.1
|0.4
|2.6
|Marcus Smart
|16.3
|4
|5.1
|1.3
|0.3
|2.3
|Al Horford
|7.8
|7.3
|3.3
|1.2
|2.3
|1.8
|Malcolm Brogdon
|15.7
|4.2
|3.9
|0.1
|0.2
|2.3
