The Boston Celtics are 7.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 111

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 7.5)

76ers (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Over (213)



The Celtics have had less success against the spread than the 76ers this season, putting up an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 48-34-0 record of the Sixers.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 48.6% of the time. That's less often than Philadelphia covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (100%).

Boston and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better record than the 76ers have recorded (13-13) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and giving up 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

This year, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, averaging 26.7 per game.

The Celtics are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

So far this season, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48% from beyond the arc (38% of the team's baskets).

