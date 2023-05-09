Al Horford and his Boston Celtics teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on May 7, Horford produced 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and five blocks in a 116-115 loss versus the 76ers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Horford's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.8 7.8 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 7.3 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.3 PRA 18.5 19 18.4 PR 15.5 16 15.1 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.8



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the 76ers

Horford has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.6% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Horford is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Horford's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 110.9 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the league on defense.

The 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 24.2 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The 76ers allow 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

Al Horford vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 38 10 7 4 2 5 2 5/5/2023 31 17 7 2 5 0 2 5/3/2023 24 5 7 2 1 2 1 5/1/2023 30 11 6 3 1 3 0 4/4/2023 35 11 8 6 3 0 0 2/25/2023 32 15 4 2 5 0 1 10/18/2022 23 6 5 1 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.