The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place on Monday, May 8, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied 1-1. Bookmakers give the Oilers -185 moneyline odds in this game against the Golden Knights (+150).

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas has played 39 games this season that finished with more than 7 goals.

The Oilers are 21-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Golden Knights have been made the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.

Edmonton is 12-3 when it has played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter (80.0% win percentage).

Vegas has played with moneyline odds of +150 or longer twice this season, and won both.

Oilers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Leon Draisaitl 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (-125) 3.5 (-143) Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+160) 2.5 (+135) Connor McDavid 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-200) 3.5 (-189)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+120) 2.5 (+140) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+145) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+105)

Oilers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 5-4-1 6.6 4.10 2.90

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 0-0 5-5-0 6.0 3.40 2.50

