On Sunday, Triston Casas (coming off going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is hitting .154 with three doubles, three home runs and 18 walks.
  • Casas has gotten a hit in 11 of 29 games this season (37.9%), with multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.3%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 24.1% of his games this season, Casas has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • In 14 games this season (48.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (23.1%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, one per game).
  • Walker (2-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.91 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In six games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.91, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
