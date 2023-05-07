Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Phillies - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Triston Casas (coming off going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .154 with three doubles, three home runs and 18 walks.
- Casas has gotten a hit in 11 of 29 games this season (37.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.3%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.1% of his games this season, Casas has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 14 games this season (48.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (23.1%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, one per game).
- Walker (2-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.91 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.91, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
