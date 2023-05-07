Masataka Yoshida rides a 15-game hitting streak into the Boston Red Sox's (21-14) game against the Philadelphia Phillies (15-19), at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies will call on Taijuan Walker (2-2) versus the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (3-1).

Red Sox vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (2-2, 6.91 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-1, 5.34 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck (3-1 with a 5.34 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season.

His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 26-year-old has a 5.34 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .256 to his opponents.

Houck has one quality start under his belt this year.

Houck is trying for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

Walker (2-2) will take the mound for the Phillies, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up eight earned runs and allowed eight hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 30-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 6.91 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .259.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Walker has two starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

