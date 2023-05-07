Malcolm Brogdon and his Boston Celtics teammates face the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 114-102 win over the 76ers (his last action) Brogdon put up 15 points and six assists.

Now let's examine Brogdon's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 16.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.9 Assists 3.5 3.7 4 PRA 20.5 22.8 24.6 PR 17.5 19.1 20.6 3PM 1.5 2 2.2



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the 76ers

Brogdon has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 10.1% and 10.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Brogdon is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brogdon's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked third in the league, giving up 110.9 points per game.

The 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the league, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have conceded 24.2 per contest, sixth in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 26 15 3 6 3 0 0 5/3/2023 24 23 6 2 6 1 0 5/1/2023 34 20 3 3 2 0 0 4/4/2023 28 18 4 3 2 0 0 2/25/2023 21 5 7 1 1 1 0 2/8/2023 35 19 5 3 2 0 0 10/18/2022 24 16 2 4 0 0 2

