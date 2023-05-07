On Sunday, Justin Turner (.302 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .267 with seven doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.

In 68.6% of his games this year (24 of 35), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (31.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in two of 35 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Turner has driven in a run in 10 games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (42.9%), including three games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 16 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings