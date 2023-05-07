Jaylen Brown be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 3:30 PM on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 5, Brown posted 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 114-102 win versus the 76ers.

We're going to look at Brown's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.6 25.6 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 5.9 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.6 PRA 33.5 37 35.1 PR 29.5 33.5 31.5 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaylen Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Jaylen Brown has made 10.1 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 19.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 12.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Brown's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have allowed 110.9 points per contest, which is third-best in the league.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 24.2 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are fifth in the league, allowing 11.6 makes per contest.

Jaylen Brown vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 34 23 7 5 0 1 1 5/3/2023 30 25 3 4 3 0 2 5/1/2023 42 23 6 4 3 0 1 2/25/2023 37 26 4 3 2 0 3 2/8/2023 18 4 2 3 0 0 0 10/18/2022 39 35 3 2 4 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.