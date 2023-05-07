On Sunday, Jarren Duran (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .382 with 11 doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 15 of 19 games this year (78.9%) Duran has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (42.1%).

In 19 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Duran has driven in a run in eight games this season (42.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season (eight of 19), with two or more runs three times (15.8%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 10 (90.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings