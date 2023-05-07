The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, will play at 3:30 PM on Sunday versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

White, in his most recent appearance, had 13 points and six rebounds in a 114-102 win over the 76ers.

We're going to break down White's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.4 13.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.2 Assists 2.5 3.9 2.8 PRA 18.5 19.9 19.9 PR 15.5 16 17.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.2



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Derrick White has made 4.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.1% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.8 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

White's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 110.9 points per contest, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the 76ers have allowed 41.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them second in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 24.2 per contest.

Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Derrick White vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 32 13 6 2 2 0 0 5/3/2023 30 15 1 1 3 0 0 5/1/2023 27 4 2 3 0 0 1 4/4/2023 40 26 7 4 4 2 0 2/25/2023 25 18 1 2 2 1 0 2/8/2023 38 19 6 3 3 2 0 10/18/2022 24 2 3 4 0 0 1

