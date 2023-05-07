The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .268 with six doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Wong has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 25 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Wong has picked up an RBI in five games this year (20.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (20.0%).

In 10 games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

