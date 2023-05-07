The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Celtics hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The point total is 214.5 for the matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -2.5 214.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 214.5 points 65 times.
  • The average total in Boston's outings this year is 229.4, 14.9 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Celtics are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
  • Boston has a record of 46-18, a 71.9% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8
76ers 56 68.3% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total seven times.
  • Boston owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does in away games (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.
  • Boston is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 34-35 43-39
76ers 48-34 10-9 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 115.2
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
39-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-13
48-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 43-7
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.9
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
35-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 41-18
41-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 43-16

