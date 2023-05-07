The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Phillies.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .519, fueled by 16 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 16th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Verdugo will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with one homer during his last games.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 79.4% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 38.2% of those games.

In 14.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.2% of his games this year, Verdugo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 64.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (14.7%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 16 (84.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (60.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings