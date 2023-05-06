Saturday's game features the Boston Red Sox (20-14) and the Philadelphia Phillies (15-18) matching up at Citizens Bank Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on May 6.

The Phillies will give the nod to Bailey Falter (0-5) against the Red Sox and Corey Kluber (1-4).

Red Sox vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 6-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (52.6%) in those contests.

This season, Boston has come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston is the second-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.9 runs per game (200 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.81 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Schedule