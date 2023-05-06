Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Phillies - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Phillies.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (32) this season while batting .242 with 19 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 113th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Devers has had a hit in 20 of 33 games this year (60.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (30.3%).
- In 30.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has had at least one RBI in 51.5% of his games this year (17 of 33), with more than one RBI eight times (24.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|13
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (38.5%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (61.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Falter gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.01 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.01, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
