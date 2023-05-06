Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers leads Boston in total hits (32) this season while batting .242 with 19 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 113th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
  • Devers has had a hit in 20 of 33 games this year (60.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (30.3%).
  • In 30.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Devers has had at least one RBI in 51.5% of his games this year (17 of 33), with more than one RBI eight times (24.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 13
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (38.5%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (61.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Falter gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.01 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.01, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
