Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Phillies - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Bailey Falter) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Phillies.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .406 with 11 doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 15 of 18 games this season (83.3%) Duran has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (44.4%).
- He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Duran has driven in a run in eight games this season (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|10 (90.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (57.1%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.10).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.01 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.01, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
