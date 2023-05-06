Christian Arroyo -- hitting .450 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is hitting .243 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.

Arroyo has gotten at least one hit in 46.2% of his games this season (12 of 26), with at least two hits four times (15.4%).

He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Arroyo has picked up an RBI in six games this season (23.1%), with more than one RBI in three of them (11.5%).

In nine of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

